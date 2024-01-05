Nordstrom call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Nordstrom with 5,974 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 48.30%. 1/12 weekly 18.5 puts and 1/12 weekly 18 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.58. Earnings are expected on February 29th.

