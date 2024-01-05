Morgan Stanley expects Equinor to lag, downgrades to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of NOK 264, down from NOK 355. Equinor “remains a high-quality firm with a strong asset base and prudent management,” but the firm expects the shares to lag the sector this year, the analyst tells investors. The firm cites three reasons for that view: its “relatively bearish” outlook for European gas prices, downside risk to Equinor’s consensus forecasts and a more conservative view on shareholder distributions than consensus.

