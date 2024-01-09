Lightspeed price target raised to $20 from $18 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Lightspeed to $20 from $18 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Looking ahead to 2024, the firm sees an opportunity for positive growth revisions in its higher quality Commerce and Industrial Software names without losing progress on profitability.

