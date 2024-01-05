General Dynamics says Kim Kuryea to become CFO, effective February 15

General Dynamics announced that Jason Aiken, who currently serves as executive vice president of Technologies and Chief Financial Officer, will move from his joint role to focus exclusively on the operating duties of the Technologies group, effective February 15. Kim Kuryea, currently senior vice president of Human Resources and Administration, will become the company’s CFO, also effective February 15. Kuryea will be replaced by Shane Berg, who currently serves as senior vice president of Planning and Development. General Dynamics also announced that Mark Roualet, who currently serves as executive vice president of Combat Systems, has informed the company that he will retire in April. He will be succeeded by Danny Deep, who currently serves as president of General Dynamics Land Systems, effective April 15. Deep will be succeeded by David Paddock, who currently serves as president of Jet Aviation, effective April 1. Paddock will be replaced as president of Jet Aviation by Jeremie Caillet, who currently serves as senior vice president of operations in Basel, Switzerland.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GD: