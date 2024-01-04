Ford reports Q4 U.S. sales up 0.8% to 487,840 vehicles, including electric vehicle sales of 25,937, up 27.5% year-over-year, hybrid vehicle sales of 37,229, up 55.5% year-over-year, and internal combustion vehicle sales of 424,674, down 3.4% year-over-year. Ford 2023 sales totaled 1,995,912 vehicles, up 7.1% over 2022 and the best since 2020, the company stated. “In a year of challenges, from a labor strike to supply issues, our amazing lineup of gas, electric and hybrid vehicles and our fantastic dealers delivered solid growth and momentum. We have the products that customers want. I am especially proud Ford remained the No. 2 EV brand in America and our next-gen, digitally advanced new EVs are on the way. Now we are spring-loaded for 2024 with new versions coming of our most popular trucks and SUVs, a full year of new Super Duty and Mustang, and a big year for Lincoln,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

