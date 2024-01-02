Tesla, GM, Ford: New Rules Disqualify EVs From U.S. Tax Credits

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla, GM, Ford: New Rules Disqualify EVs From U.S. Tax Credits
Market News

Tesla, GM, Ford: New Rules Disqualify EVs From U.S. Tax Credits

Story Highlights

Following the implementation of the new battery-sourcing rules on January 1, several electric vehicles manufactured by Tesla, General Motors, and Ford were no longer qualified for tax credits in the United States.

 

Already battling with slowing demand, electric vehicle makers are facing a new challenge in 2024. Several EVs, including Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck, General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) new EVs like the Chevrolet Blazer and Cadillac Lyriq, and Ford’s (NYSE:F) Mustang Mach-E, do not qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. The change comes after new battery-sourcing rules took effect on January 1.

As per the new regulation, EVs with internationally sourced components are deemed ineligible for U.S. tax credits. With this move, the government aims to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on China for EV battery components. Following the implementation, the number of electric vehicles eligible for U.S. tax credits plummeted from 43 to 19.

At the same time, falling battery production costs are expected to lower the costs of EVs. One of the reasons behind cheaper batteries is a decline in lithium prices, a critical component in many EV batteries. Furthermore, rising competition within the EV market could lead to price reductions in 2024. These factors, along with potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, are expected to make EVs more affordable for buyers in 2024, consequently boosting demand.

What are the Best EV Stocks to Buy?

Analysts are more bullish on the stocks of General Motors and Ford than Tesla. Both GM and F currently carry a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with analysts expecting upside potential in both stocks. Over the past year, shares of GM, F, and TSLA have gained about 8%, 16%, and 130%, respectively.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >