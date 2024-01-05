Bandai Namco says ‘Tekken 8’ demo leads to increased preorders

Katsuhiro Harada, game director and producer at Bandai Namco (NCBDY), said that the demo for “Tekken 8” has attracted “very positive feedback,” and the preorders for the game are “steadily increasing.” “Tekken 8” is set to release January 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5 (SONY), PC, and Xbox Series X/S (MSFT).
