Alight, CirrusMD team up to delivery physician-led primary care to Alight

Alight and CirrusMD announced a strategic agreement to offer a chat-enabled, physician-led, virtual care solution. The partnership is aimed at breaking down barriers to virtual care by providing employees with access to expert physicians across a wide range of health care needs on the Alight Worklife platform. Employees on the Alight Worklife platform can engage directly with CirrusMD or be prompted to engage after completing Alight’s AI-powered Symptom Checker online experience to better understand their healthcare needs and guide them to care options, including virtual care provided by CirrusMD. With Single Sign-On for fast connections to care within 60 seconds, Alight Worklife enhances the participant experience. CirrusMD’s Physician-first Care & Guidance approach to virtual primary care provides members with always-on, instant access to a doctor via chat-first modality. The strategic partnership enables employers to select CirrusMD as part of their Alight Healthcare Navigation offering within the Alight Worklife platform. This combined solution provides ongoing navigation to appropriate referrals and resources

