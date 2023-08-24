Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slips as Musk Balks on Cybertruck

There’s little doubt that the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most unique, if not outright strangest, offerings in the electric vehicle space in some time. While most eyes are on electric vehicle stock VinFast (NASDAQ:VSF) and its meteoric rise, Tesla’s Cybertruck is still on its way. And a lack of specifics on Tesla’s Cybertruck also likely cost it over 2.5% of its stock value in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was asked about details on the Cybertruck. Specifically, what the vehicle’s specs were, and what kind of starting price it would have. Musk dithered, remarking that the Cybertruck represented “uncharted territory,” and that it was “…not like anything else,” therefore there would be no statement about pricing or features or anything like that until Tesla was “ready” to fill anyone in.

It’s understandable that Musk would be a bit gunshy about talking about the Cybertruck. After all, most of us remember 2019, when Musk first rolled out the Cybertruck and demonstrated how unbreakable the vehicle’s windows were by inviting the Cybertruck’s designer, Franz von Holzhausen, on stage to break two of the windows with a steel ball. Musk later explained that the breakages were due to an incorrect order of durability testing; he should have led with the steel balls on the windows before staging a test of the door panels with a sledgehammer. At any rate, the incredible tolerances the Cybertruck calls for isn’t helping matters either; Musk has been demanding “sub-10 micron accuracy” on all Cybertruck parts.

Tesla, meanwhile, suffers from a mixed focus from analysts, who consider the stock a Hold, supported by 10 Buy ratings, 13 Hold and five Sell. Meanwhile, Tesla stock’s average price target of $253.77 gives it a 10.03% upside potential.

