Another Surge for VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Sends its Market Cap Racing

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Another Surge for VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Sends its Market Cap Racing
Market News

Another Surge for VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Sends its Market Cap Racing

Story Highlights

VinFast spikes again, though news of supplier changes may be helping it this time.

Getting in on the electric vehicle stock race has captured the imaginations of plenty of investors these days. The newest such way to get in came from VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS), and investors have been piling into the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker with both fists. In fact, VinFast’s market cap is now so high that it exceeds that of several major firms.Today alone, VinFast was up around 25% at one point.

While it’s still no Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), VinFast’s recent push has allowed it to become remarkably valuable. In fact, it’s now not only worth more than several other electric vehicle stocks combined, but it also has a higher market cap than Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and even 3M (NYSE:MMM). Analysts came out from several quarters, with Jim Chanos declaring VinFast’s valuation to be “insane,” and Bill Maurer, in no uncertain terms, noting that VinFast’s growth prospects in no way justify this valuation.

There was, however, one bit that might have justified the rising prices. Star Group Industrial—one of VinFast’s key suppliers—is considering a factory in Vietnam. Since VinFast gets its magnets from Star Group, its installation of a new factory that will start producing in 2024 means much more ready access to those magnets. That makes construction easier and more rapid, meaning that VinFast can deliver more vehicles and potentially make more money as well. With Star Group also reportedly looking to source its magnet parts from Vietnam, that limits the potential blow of China’s stranglehold on rare earth minerals.

A look at the last five days in trading for VinFast stock shows the several sudden rises that it’s seen over that period. Interestingly, today’s rise was much sharper at one point; VinFast actually lost some of the gains seen earlier today. However, it’s still trading significantly higher than it was this time yesterday. We may be looking at the end of all the sharp bonus rises for little to no reason.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GS

Goldman Sachs requiring staff in office five days a week, NY Post reports
The FlyGoldman Sachs requiring staff in office five days a week, NY Post reports
1d ago
GS
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Mulls Sale of Investment Adviser Unit
GS
SoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
GS
AMD
More GS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GS

Goldman Sachs requiring staff in office five days a week, NY Post reports
The FlyGoldman Sachs requiring staff in office five days a week, NY Post reports
1d ago
GS
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Mulls Sale of Investment Adviser Unit
Market NewsGoldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Mulls Sale of Investment Adviser Unit
2d ago
GS
SoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
Market NewsSoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
2d ago
GS
AMD
More GS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >