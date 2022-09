EV producer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has decreased the waiting period for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, noted the company’s Chinese website.

While customers of the long-range Model Y will have to wait for 10-14 weeks, the majority of the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will be delivered in 6-10 weeks.

The company’s Shanghai unit produces only Model 3 and Model Y at present and is Tesla’s biggest factory worldwide.

