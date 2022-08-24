Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 24: What You Need to Know

Stock futures moved lower early Wednesday morning as the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hall symposium approaches. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give a peak into the central bank’s policy tightening plans on Friday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.08% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.05%, as of 4.28 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.05%.

At the end of the regular trading session on Tuesday, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 closed 0.22%, 0.47%, and 0.07% lower. This was the third consecutive session ending in red for the Dow and the S&P 500.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) tumbled more than 7% on Tuesday as a complaint alleging mismanagement was made against the microblogging site by whistleblower Peiter Zatko, a former employee of the company.

Economic Updates

The markets are expected to remain volatile till the Friday speech. Experts believe that it may still be too early for the Fed to ease its stance on interest rate hikes, as the target inflation rate of 2.25%-2.5% is too far from the current inflation rate of 8.5% (as of July).

Moreover, worrisome economic data released on Tuesday revealed that business activity was sharply low in August. The slowdown was led by a decline in the services sector. Manufacturing slowed down as well during the course of the month.

The U.S. purchasing managers index (PMI) was 45.0 in August, which was below July’s reading of 47.7. This means that activity in both the manufacturing and service sectors were lower in August than in July.

Not only did economic activity slow down in the U.S. in August, but Europe and Japan also witnessed a considerable drop in output, according to new surveys. Elevated prices across the globe, high interest rates, and persistent supply-chain issues aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war are obstructing global output.

