Market News

Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The Federal Reserve reiterated that it is not slowing down anytime soon, giving investors some level of certainty. Moreover, Target and Lowe’s tepid quarterly results are making investors anxious about the retail sector. Additionally, more economic data are set to be out, giving us more clarity on the economic situation.

U.S. stock market futures climbed early Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to continue increasing interest rates to reduce inflation.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.15%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.19% higher, as of 6.13 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures climbed 0.18%.

What Happened in the Stock Market on Wednesday

The Dow slid 0.5% through Wednesday’s regular trading session, breaking its five-day-long gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also recorded losses of 0.72% and 1.21%, respectively at the closing bell.

The market was abuzz on Wednesday after the Fed said that it intends to keep hiking its interest rates till the inflation comes down to around 2%. Recall, inflation rate, according to July’s consumer price index, was 8.5%, a far cry from the Fed’s target rate. This means that there is still a long way to go before the Fed puts an end to its policy tightening campaign.

However, the Fed also said that the pace of its policy tightening, at every cycle, will depend on the concurrent market conditions. However, investors who were expecting a slight easing of the Fed’s stance considering the cooler inflation in July, were not convinced. The market still largely expects a 75 basis point hike in the September round.

Moreover, Target’s (TGT) earnings miss and Lowe’s (LOW) mixed quarterly earnings added to the worries of investors, who are now anxiously waiting for more retail earnings this week.

More Economic Data Await

Later on Thursday, July’s existing home sales data will be released by the National Association of Realtors, amid a cooling housing market.

The high mortgage rates have made home purchases unattainable. Moreover, high prices and cost of building had led to a decline in new house construction in July. Sellers have reduced prices in many areas, but the prices are still significantly above from last year’s price levels.

Additionally, last week’s jobless claims will also be released on Thursday. Recall, for the week ending August 5, the weekly jobless claims of 262,000 had continued its climb to reach the highest point this year thus far.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

