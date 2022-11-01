tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today: Futures Up Ahead of FOMC Meeting Day 1

Stock futures are higher on Tuesday morning as the Federal Reserve prepares for the first day of its November FOMC meeting.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.64%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.15%, as of 6.49 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted 1.22%.

On Monday, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq ended with losses of 0.75%, 0.39%, and 1.22%, respectively.

Nonetheless, investors were upbeat after looking at the monthly performances. The Dow ended the best month since 1976 after clinching 13.95% gains for October. The other indexes also clocked out of a winning month, with the S&P 500 gaining 8% and the Nasdaq 100 gaining 3.9%.

Disappointing earnings and outlooks by some of the big tech hung heavy on the Nasdaq 100 in the past week. Meanwhile, solid earnings results of Dow members such as Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) bode well for the index.

Tuesday holds some very important earnings releases of the season, including those from Uber (NASDAQ:UBER), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Advanced Micro (NASDAQ:AMD), and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

The November FOMC Meeting Commences

However, the highlight of the day will be the start of the Fed’s two-day November meeting, at the end of which the central bank is expected to make another three-quarter point interest rate hike.

While the hike should not come as a surprise, all eyes are likely to be on the tone of the speaker, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in the question and answer segment. This will give more clues as to whether the Fed is having its desired effects on the economy and might slow its pace soon, or whether it is going to stick to its aggressive policy for some more time.

More Economic Data on the Way

Additionally, September’s job openings report will also be out on Tuesday. The data will help us gauge the labor market situation. While more job additions mean well for the workforce, it will also mean that the Fed might be encouraged to keep being aggressive. A slowdown in the labor market is crucial for prices to stabilize.

More data to keep an eye for on Tuesday are September’s construction spending and October’s manufacturing report, both of which will help investors get a better look at the manufacturing sector.

China’s Factory Output Shrinks

In October, China’s factory activity reduced more than expected, reflecting the effects of the country’s staunch Covid policies and waning global demand for China-made goods. This may lead to fresh investor concerns about China’s economic outlook in the next few days, leading to another bout of sell-offs in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

New Sanctions on Russian Oil to Begin from December 5

Meanwhile, as oil prices continue to soar, the U.S. authorities attempted to calm the overtly anxious oil market. The Treasury Department assured oil market players that the price cap on Russian oil will not hold on ships carrying Russian oil before December 5.

For context, starting December 5, the U.S. and its allies are set to prohibit the extension of maritime services to shipments of Russian oil unless the price of oil is within a set price ceiling.

