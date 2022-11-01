Oil Inches up Towards $90 Levels

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 0.91% to $87.28 today at 5.17 a.m. EST. continuing its march towards $90 levels.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is setting up a carbon removal plant with a capacity of 500 thousand tons a year in the Permian Basin. The plant, which will be the largest in the world is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

BP (BP) has posted a third-quarter EPS of $2.59 while also announcing a share buyback of $2.5 billion. The bottom line figure was better than estimates by $0.64. Additionally, the top line jumped 52.4% year-over-year to $55.11 billion during this period.

U.S. natural gas, in the meantime, is now down ~3.2% to $6.15. Prices continue to display strength on expected colder weather this month and robust demand for U.S. exports.

