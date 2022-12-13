Stock Market Today: Futures Up Ahead of FOMC Day 1, November CPI Reading

Stock futures were up early Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kickstarts the first day of the FOMC meeting. Additionally, investors are also getting prepared for November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.53%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.43%, as of 7.00 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.39%.

Investors and experts are looking for signs of cooling inflation. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are looking at an annual price rise of 7.3% on average in November. If CPI indeed comes in at or below 7.3%, the market might see a spike, as this would mean two consecutive months of deflation (after October’s reading of 7.7%). Investors would be counting on the fact that a U.S. recession can possibly be avoided with a slower pace of policy tightening.

Tuesday’s CPI report will play a pivotal role in influencing the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking decision for December. If, on the other hand, the inflation reading comes higher than expected, this could mean more aggressive interest rate hikes this month and onwards.

However, traders are largely expecting a 50 basis point appraisal in interest rates. In addition, they will also keep an eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s updated outlook and speech on other economic developments on Thursday. Market participants will also keep a watch on any signs of a pause or pivot by the Fed in the sooner future.

Having said that, it should be borne in mind that the macroeconomic backdrop has not changed much, and chances of a pause or a pivot are very unlikely. However, if the central bank does at all hint at a pause over the next month or two, it will most likely be only to gauge the effects of previous rate hikes on the economy better. An interest rate hike takes two to three months to show its effect on the economy. Thus, a pause in the next cycle would not necessarily mean an end to the Fed’s hawkishness.

The market closed a solid session on Monday, with the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 ending 1.43%, 1.58%, and 1.24% higher. Gains in the S&P 500 were led by a rally in energy stocks, which climbed as oil prices gained.

