Oil Ticks Higher ahead of CPI Print

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 1.69% to $74.40 today at 4.30 a.m. EST ahead of the CPI numbers in the U.S. today. Prices could remain volatile as the U.S. Fed meeting tomorrow could potentially set the tone for the markets for next year.

Markets are already factoring in a 0.50% rate hike tomorrow and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be keenly watched.

Natural gas, meanwhile, continues to soar higher and is up 3.25% to $6.80 today. Prices have now soared nearly 16% over the past five sessions alone.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has now put on 48.3% gains so far this year.

Here are related tickers for this article:

United States Oil Fund LP ( USO )

) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ( UCO )

) United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( UNG )

) Cheniere Energy ( LNG )

) ConocoPhillips ( COP )

) Chevron ( CVX )

) Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

