Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Volatile on Credit Suisse Rout

U.S. futures are highly volatile on Thursday morning, as updates on the embattled bank, Credit Suisse Group AG (DE:CSX) (NYSE:CS) keep doing the rounds. Switzerland’s second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, is borrowing up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to maintain its short-term liquidity.

Futures opened lower this morning and are mixed currently, with those on the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) down 0.15% and 0.21%, respectively. While futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are up 0.22% at 5:15 a.m. EST, March 16.

The banking sector is off to a rough ride, following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, last week. Caught in the rout currently, is San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), which is mulling a sale after fears of deposit flight led S&P Global to downgrade the bank to junk status. Various rating agencies have also put a few other banks on alert for potential downgrades. These include Comerica (NYSE:CMA), UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).  

The Federal Reserve has a tough task ahead, to keep inflation in check by increasing interest rates while ensuring the ripple effects do not start serious problems in the economy. Thankfully, the consumer price index (CPI) numbers came in as expected, but the current inflation figure of 6% is far from the targeted 2% rate. Moreover, the producers’ price index (PPI) number also came in lower-than-expected, declining month-over-month by 0.1% in February.

Other important economic data sets expected today are the initial jobless claims report for the past week and housing starts. Traders are anxiously awaiting the next rate hike decision to be released at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 22.

Meanwhile, European indices are heavily in the green, following the Swiss National Bank’s decision to lend support to Credit Suisse. The rally in European banking stocks was led by a nearly 30% spike in Credit Suisse stock in early trading. European markets also await the central bank’s decision on the interest rate to be announced today, with an expectation of a 50 basis point hike.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish in the Red

Asia-Pacific markets witnessed a sell-off owing to banking sector woes, with a majority of indices closing in the red on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day down 1.72%, 1.12%, and 1.38%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day down 0.80% and 1.17%, respectively, on fears of a global economic meltdown.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

