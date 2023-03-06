Stock Market News Today: Futures Volatile Ahead of Powell’s Speech

U.S. futures are trending lower on Monday, after starting the day in the green. Major U.S. indices finished the week in positive territory on March 3. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are trading nearly flat at 5:00 a.m. EST, March 6.

Traders are eagerly awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on March 7 and 8, at the Congressional testimony. The general market sentiment seems to be positive ahead of the comments. Markets are hoping to hear a less aggressive interest rate policy, with only a 25 basis point hike. Notably, other Fed officials will also be speaking during the week and sharing their views on future monetary policy.

Other economic events shaping this week include factory order data, February’s Nonfarm Payrolls, Labor Force Participation Rate, and Unemployment Rate. Traders surely hope that the U.S. has added fewer jobs in February, compelling the Fed to stick to a lower interest rate hike.

On the earnings front, fewer companies are reporting this week then in previous weeks. The list still includes some big names, including CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ), GAP (NYSE:GPS), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Meanwhile, European indices are trading mixed today, as markets await the Fed’s latest commentary and the U.S. unemployment figures.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed

Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session mixed after the Chinese Parliament announced that it has set a growth target of 5% for 2023, which is lower than the overall expectation. Further, Premier Li Keqiang’s government set the consumer price index (CPI) target at 3% and the unemployment rate at 5.5% (for cities).

Following a volatile day, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed up 0.17%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices closed down 0.19%, and 0.09%, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan’s indices continued to gain on the news of cooling inflation figures for February compared to the prior month. The Nikkei and Topix ended the day up 1.11% and 0.84%, respectively.

