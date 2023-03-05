3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 6-March 10, 2023

U.S. and global market indexes gained in the past week, after positive economic data on Friday outweighed worries about the impact of continued rate increases. Most U.S. stock sectors were higher on the week.

This week, we are expecting some very important economic reports on major markets. It’s worth watching for the following economic events this week, as all of them can prove to be major market movers. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out TipRanks’ Economic Calendar.