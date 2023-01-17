Stock Market News Today: Futures Subside as Data- and Earnings-Packed Week Begins

Stock futures dipped Tuesday morning as investors awaited more corporate earnings and economic updates this holiday-shortened week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 0.19% while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched down 0.21%, as of 7:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 0.31%.

Markets were closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King’s birth anniversary. The stock market is reopening today after clinching gains for the second straight week of the new year. On Friday, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.4%, 0.33%, and 0.71%, respectively.

The Year So Far

Tech stocks have fueled the momentum in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 on the back of hopes for improvement in the prospects of growth stocks, which have been depressed for most of 2022.

Encouragingly, December’s inflation data, the Consumer Price Index, also showed an improved inflation reading, indicating that the Federal Reserve’s policy is showing desired results. This has also played a part in sparking hopes for lower interest rate hikes.

However, last week, research firm Stifel expressed concerns about a re-tightening of the monetary policy in the latter half of 2023, leading to a recession at some point in that period. This is expected by the firm to occur after a remarkably encouraging 1H.

Also, at 6.5% inflation as of December 2022, inflation is still much above the Fed’s target rate of 3%. Additionally, the unemployment rate, which fell to 3.4% in December, is a concern for the central bank, which expects the number to rise to at least 5% to slow the labor market desirably. These numbers are expected to be taken into account in the next round of interest rate hikes expected on February 1.

Earnings Season Kicks Off

This week will see investors parsing through corporate earnings after a few banking stocks that reported on Friday indicated concerns about a recession this year.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are set to report before the market opens Tuesday. United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) will report after the market closes.

Other Economic Data and Updates This Week

Apart from earnings, investors also are preparing for updates coming from the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos this week. The conference is expected to touch on various discussions on global economic improvements (or lack thereof), giving investors clues on what to expect this year in a global sense.

Also, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December, which measures the level of price rise in wholesale goods, is expected to be out this week, along with the month’s retail sales data.

Moreover, Fed presidents from several regions are expected to speak at different events throughout the week. In anticipation of their comments, U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Tuesday, as traders looked forward to hints about the central bank’s policy plans and key economic data this week.

