Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Red on Banking Contagion

U.S. futures are in the red on Monday morning as lingering concerns of a banking contagion grasp global markets. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.24%, 0.40%, and 0.47%, respectively, at 4:30 a.m. EST, March 20.

Despite the financial backup received from the Swiss National Bank, beleaguered Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG (DE:CSX) (NYSE:CS) succumbed to financial pressures and is being taken over by rival UBS Group AG (GB:0R3T) (NYSE:UBS) for a meager $3.2 billion. The deal is being pushed by the Swiss government in an attempt to curb a global financial meltdown. Similarly, an American bank, First Republic (NYSE:FRC), is witnessing growing concerns over liquidity and has received further downgrades from rating agencies, despite the $30 billion deposit infusion by major U.S. banks.

Central banks worldwide are coming together to stop the crisis from widening. In an effort to boost liquidity, banks will now undertake their U.S. dollar swap line arrangements daily instead of weekly. Moreover, authorities worldwide are pressuring larger banks to backstop the smaller ones.

Traders are divided on their views of the Fed’s interest rate stance. A few believe that the Fed will ease its monetary policy following the current banking crisis. On the contrary, others think that the Fed will raise rates by at least 25 basis points as it has a larger role to play in curbing inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) two-day meeting commences tomorrow, March 21.

Other macroeconomic data points expected during the week include initial jobless claims and durable goods. On the earnings front, a few major results coming this week include Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Nike (NYSE:NKE), GameStop (NYSE:GME), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), and General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Similarly, European indices were trading mixed at last check, as traders feared the outcome of the Credit Suisse takeover and the possibility of further bank failures.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish in the Red

Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session in negative territory following the news of Credit Suisse’s takeover. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day down 2.65%, 0.48%, and 0.29%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day in the red, down 1.42% and 1.54%, respectively.

