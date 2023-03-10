Stock Market News Today: Futures Bleed on Bank Stocks Sell-Off

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Bleed on Bank Stocks Sell-Off

U.S. futures continue bleeding on Friday morning, after major indices ended the trading session in the red on March 9. Banking stocks sparked a strong sell-off yesterday, fueled by SVB Financials’ (NASDAQ:SIVB) bond issues and capital raising initiatives, leading to a 60% fall in its stock price. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.07%, 0.35%, and 0.45%, respectively, at 5:00 a.m. EST, March 10.

Importantly, all eyes are on February’s jobs report, which will be announced today at 8:30 a.m. EST. Experts are projecting nonfarm payrolls to grow by 225,000, a smaller jump compared to the 517,000 jobs added in January. Moreover, the unemployment rate is expected to be 3.4%, the same as in January, while hourly wages are expected to have risen by 0.4% over January.

Should the nonfarm payrolls figure come in as expected or below, the markets might spur a short-term rally. On the other hand, if the numbers come in stronger than expected, the markets will bleed further. A strong jobs report will also mean that the Federal Reserve will take on a more aggressive stance in its next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for March 21-22, 2023. Traders are already anticipating a 50-basis point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting. Also, the market’s targeted terminal rate expectation has now jumped to between 5.50% to 5.75%.

Meanwhile, European indices are also trading in negative territory following the banking sector sell-off in their U.S. counterpart. This is despite the good news that the U.K.’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.3% in January, narrowly escaping a recession.

Asia-Pacific Markets End in the Red

Asia-Pacific markets joined the sell-off and ended the trading session in the red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day steeply down 3.04%, 1.40%, and 1.33%, respectively. China’s Xi Jinping won a third term as president of the mainland.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day down 1.67% and 1.91%, respectively. Remarkably, the Bank of Japan held its interest rate at -0.1%, in line with expectations.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Bears Take Over as Stocks Close Lower
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Bears Take Over as Stocks Close Lower
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Indices Finish Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Data
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Bears Come Out after Powell Testifies
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Bears Take Over as Stocks Close Lower
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Bears Take Over as Stocks Close Lower
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Indices Finish Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Data
Market NewsStock Market News Today – Indices Finish Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Data
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Bears Come Out after Powell Testifies
Market NewsStock Market News Today – Bears Come Out after Powell Testifies
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >