Stock Market News Today: Futures Bleed on Bank Stocks Sell-Off

U.S. futures continue bleeding on Friday morning, after major indices ended the trading session in the red on March 9. Banking stocks sparked a strong sell-off yesterday, fueled by SVB Financials’ (NASDAQ:SIVB) bond issues and capital raising initiatives, leading to a 60% fall in its stock price. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.07%, 0.35%, and 0.45%, respectively, at 5:00 a.m. EST, March 10.

Importantly, all eyes are on February’s jobs report, which will be announced today at 8:30 a.m. EST. Experts are projecting nonfarm payrolls to grow by 225,000, a smaller jump compared to the 517,000 jobs added in January. Moreover, the unemployment rate is expected to be 3.4%, the same as in January, while hourly wages are expected to have risen by 0.4% over January.

Should the nonfarm payrolls figure come in as expected or below, the markets might spur a short-term rally. On the other hand, if the numbers come in stronger than expected, the markets will bleed further. A strong jobs report will also mean that the Federal Reserve will take on a more aggressive stance in its next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for March 21-22, 2023. Traders are already anticipating a 50-basis point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting. Also, the market’s targeted terminal rate expectation has now jumped to between 5.50% to 5.75%.

Meanwhile, European indices are also trading in negative territory following the banking sector sell-off in their U.S. counterpart. This is despite the good news that the U.K.’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.3% in January, narrowly escaping a recession.

Asia-Pacific Markets End in the Red

Asia-Pacific markets joined the sell-off and ended the trading session in the red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day steeply down 3.04%, 1.40%, and 1.33%, respectively. China’s Xi Jinping won a third term as president of the mainland.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day down 1.67% and 1.91%, respectively. Remarkably, the Bank of Japan held its interest rate at -0.1%, in line with expectations.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure