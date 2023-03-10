Jobs Report Comes in Hotter-than-Expected

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Jobs Report Comes in Hotter-than-Expected

All eyes were on the jobs report on Friday as investors gauged whether any sign of weakness in the U.S. labor market would prompt the Fed to go easier on the interest rate hikes coming in the next two weeks. However, investors’ hopes of a softer-than-expected jobs report were dashed as the jobs report came in stronger than expected.

Non-farm payrolls rose 311,000 in February while economists were anticipating nonfarm payrolls to increase to 225,000. The unemployment rate ticked higher at 3.6% in February while it was expected to remain unchanged from January. Average hourly earnings for employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 0.2% month-over-month to $33.09, lower than the estimates of a rise of 0.4%. Average hourly earnings inched up higher by 4.6% year-over-year which was again below the forecast of 4.8%.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.6%, 0.3%, and 0.07%, respectively, at 8:38 a.m. EST, March 10.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had indicated earlier this week that the Fed may have to raise interest rates at a higher rate than expected after the recent economic data came in stronger-than-expected. However, Powell made it clear that the Fed has not decided on the size of the interest rate hikes.

Investors expect that the pace of interest rate hikes could be accelerated and according to a CNBC report, citing data from the CME FedWatch Tool, traders have priced in a 63% possibility of interest rates going up by 0.5% at the Fed’s next policy meeting.

While having more jobs is considered good for the economy a better-than-expected jobs report could signal more demand for workers indicating higher inflation.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Futures Rise as Job Growth Cools From January
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Futures Rise as Job Growth Cools From January
57m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Bears Take Over as Stocks Close Lower
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Indices Finish Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Data
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Futures Rise as Job Growth Cools From January
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Futures Rise as Job Growth Cools From January
57m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Bears Take Over as Stocks Close Lower
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Bears Take Over as Stocks Close Lower
17h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Indices Finish Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Data
Market NewsStock Market News Today – Indices Finish Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Data
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >