Stock Market News Today, 8/30/23 – Futures Mixed Following Winning Streak

U.S. Futures are jittery on Wednesday morning following a positive winning session yesterday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) are down by 0.10% and 0.04%, respectively, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.03% at 4:15 a.m., EST, August 30. In the meantime, WTI crude oil is trading higher over $81.21 as of the last check. Also, treasury yields declined as U.S. stocks rallied in trading momentum yesterday.

The three major averages finished in the green on August 29 after data showed that consumer sentiment is slowing, and job openings (July reading) are declining. This is a sign that the Federal Reserve is achieving what it set out to do with consecutive interest rate hikes in the past. Plus, it raises hopes that the Fed may pause rate hikes in its FOMC meeting in September. The Fed has stated that the future course of monetary policy will be data-driven. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium last week did carry a hawkish tone.

In the meantime, data from supply chain companies reveals that the usually busiest time of the year for shipping goods is seeing a rather weak season this year. A Wall Street Journal report stated that, habitually when the U.S. heads into the Christmas and holiday season, cargo trucks and railways are loaded with shipments of clothing, electronics, and decorations. However, this year, the logistics companies are witnessing a dull demand for shipment services. Retailers are trying to first offload the excess inventories from prior months and then re-ordering to optimize stock. Americans prefer to spend more on travel and leisure rather than goods this year. Plus, they are being cautious as both inflation and interest rates remain high.

Even so, traders will closely monitor the ADP jobs data due today along with GDP estimates and pending home sales reports. Further, cybersecurity companies including Salesforce (CRM), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Okta (OKTA) are scheduled to release their earnings reports today. Also, retailers such as Chewy (CHWY), Five Below (FIVE), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) will report their quarterly performances today.

Meanwhile, Nvidia (NVDA) stock continued with its upward trajectory yesterday, with the announcement of a partnership with Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google. Also, big U.S. banks, including Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Wells Fargo (WFC), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), were fined by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) for record-keeping lapses.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading higher on Wednesday morning following the optimism of their U.S. counterparts.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher on Wednesday

Asia-Pacific indices finished higher today following the rally in U.S. stocks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed near the flatline, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended higher by 0.04% and 0.26%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended up by 0.33% and 0.43%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure