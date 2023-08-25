Stock Market News Today, 8/25/23 – Futures Jittery Ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

U.S. Futures are jittery in the wee hours of Friday morning. Traders are anxious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium this morning. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down by 0.09%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.08% and 0.16%, at 2:00 a.m., EST, August 25.

The Jackson Hole Symposium hosts central bankers and notable financial officials from across the globe. The focus of today’s speech will be on the trajectory of the interest rate and the fight against inflation. Further, Treasure yields continue climbing as stocks plunge in anticipation of Powell’s speech.

Meanwhile, all three major averages finished the trading session in the red yesterday after starting the day upwards, thanks to the rally in Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock. Even so, up to Thursday, both SPX and Nasdaq Composite are on track to close the trading week on a positive footing. Notably, Powell’s speech could drive the market’s direction either way. We expect markets to remain jittery through the day and for the days that follow, as witnessed in prior years. There are no important economic releases or earnings reports scheduled for today.

Following a solid earnings win, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) stock jumped 10% in extended trading yesterday. On the other hand, Intuit (INTU) stock slipped despite reporting strong earnings and guidance. Even shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Nordstrom (JWN) slipped in after-hours trading despite outperforming expectations.

Asia-Pacific Markets are Trading Lower on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices are trading lower on mid-day Friday, in anticipation of the all-important Powell speech at the Jackson Hole meeting today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices are trading lower by 0.67%, 0.12%, and 0.68%, respectively, as of the last check.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices are trading down by 2.07% and 0.93%, respectively, as of the last check. Notably, Tokyo’s core inflation (excluding food and gas) for August came in at 2.8%, marginally lower than expected, while headline inflation fell to 2.9% from the 3.2% reading of July.

