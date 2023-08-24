tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 8/24/23 – Futures Up, Thanks to Nvidia’s Blowout Results
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 8/24/23 – Futures Up, Thanks to Nvidia’s Blowout Results

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are marching higher on Thursday following Nvidia’s blockbuster Q2 performance. The chip maker is budding with enthusiasm on the AI frenzy and gave highly promising forecasts for the third quarter. A majority of global stocks are trending higher today following the chip maker’s optimism.  

U.S. Futures are marching higher on Thursday morning, following the blowout quarterly results from AI behemoth Nvidia (NVDA). Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 1.25%, 0.69%, and 0.10%, respectively, at 3:30 a.m., EST, August 24.

Nvidia posted a 101% jump in revenue and a 422% leap in net income. Not just that, NVDA forecasted a 170% growth in Q3FY24 revenues, pushing the shares up 6.6% in extended trading. In contrast, WTI crude oil is continuing its decent today, hovering over $78.50 per barrel as of the last check.

Notably, software company Snowflake stock (SNOW) rose on solid earnings win, while shares of chip maker Analog Devices (ADI) slid on missing both earnings and revenue estimates.

Meanwhile, retailers reported a mixed set of numbers. Foot Locker (FL) stumbled 28% after its Q2FY23 sales missed estimates and the company even lowered its FY23 guidance. Also, exercise equipment company, Peloton (PTON) sank 23% on mixed results and disappointing forecasts. On the other hand, Kohl’s (KSS) shares rose 5.1% after the retailer posted better-than-anticipated second-quarter numbers. 

Today, traders will be looking forward to earnings releases from companies including Intuit (INTU), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Burlington Stores (BURL), Gap (GPS), and Nordstrom (JWN).

On the economic front, we will receive data on the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 19 and the Durable Goods order. Expectations are that jobless claims come in at 240,000, marginally higher than the previous week’s figure of 239,000 claims.

Elsewhere, European markets are trading higher on Thursday morning following Nvidia’s better-than-expected results and outlook.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish Higher on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading session in the green on Thursday. The optimism from Nvidia’s stellar results seems to be rubbing off on all global stocks.

On a different note, India became the first country to successfully land its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the moon! This feat was achieved with a relatively stringent budget compared to peers Russia, the U.S., and China. The news has pushed a majority of Indian stocks on an upward trend today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended higher by 2.11%, 0.12%, and 1.02%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.87% and 0.42%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Latest News Feed

More Market News >