Stock Market News Today, 8/18/23 – Futures Mixed, Bond Yields Rising on Rate Hike Expectations
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 8/18/23 – Futures Mixed, Bond Yields Rising on Rate Hike Expectations

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are trending mixed on Friday morning with major U.S. averages on track to finish the trading week on a negative footing, while bond yields continue to climb. Fed’s hawkish tone has set a cautious sentiment for investors across markets and is pressurizing stocks worldwide. 

U.S. Futures are trending mixed in the wee hours of Friday morning. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) are down by 0.17% and 0.05%, respectively, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.02% at 2:00 a.m., EST, August 18.

The three major averages finished yesterday’s trading session in the red and are on track to finish the week on a negative footing. Meanwhile, bond yields continued their upswing with the possibility of future interest rate hikes in sight. Yesterday’s reading on Initial Jobless Claims came in slightly lower than expected at 239,000 while expectations were pegged at 240,000 claims for the week ending August 12. The Fed still has a tough road ahead to fight the sticky inflation considering the U.S. labor market remains strong, backed by a resilient consumer.

Turning to earnings, cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Chinese EV maker XPeng (XPEV), and industrial machinery maker Deere (DE) will report their results today. Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) gained in after-hours trading after reporting better-than-expected Q3FY23 results. Also, Ross Stores (ROST) stock jumped over 5% after Q3FY23 results surpassed expectations. Conversely, shares of luxury platform Farfetch (FTCH) nosedived nearly 37% in extended trading after missing revenue estimates.

China Evergrande Drags Asia-Pacific Markets Down

Asia-Pacific indices are trading in the red on Friday. Chinese stocks collapsed on the news that real estate behemoth Evergrande has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection with a U.S. bankruptcy court. China’s economic woes seem to be worsening without any relief in sight. The authorities need to step in with major stimulus and measures to revive the faltering economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices are trading lower by 1.54%, 0.51%, and 1.10%, as of the last check.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices are trading lower by 0.76% and 0.95%, as of the last check. The headline inflation rate in Japan stood at 3.3% in July, while core inflation (excluding food and gas) fell to 3.1%.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

