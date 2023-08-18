Here’s Why Farfetch Stock (NYSE:FTCH) Nosedived Yesterday

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Here’s Why Farfetch Stock (NYSE:FTCH) Nosedived Yesterday
Market News

Here’s Why Farfetch Stock (NYSE:FTCH) Nosedived Yesterday

Story Highlights

Farfetch stock collapsed significantly in post-market trading yesterday after the company missed revenue expectations. Shareholders were also unimpressed with its guidance for the full Fiscal year 2023.

Shares of fashion luxury marketplace Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) nosedived nearly 37% in extended trading yesterday after reporting mixed second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results. The company’s revenues of $572.09 million fell 1.3% year-over-year and widely missed analysts’ estimates of $648.70 million. Conversely, its adjusted loss of $0.21 per share remained the same as the Q2FY22 number and came in better than analysts’ expected loss of $0.28 per share. What’s worse, Farfetch’s revenue guidance failed to impress shareholders and analysts.

Details of Farfetch’s Quarterly Results

Despite the revenue miss, the London-based company certainly had some positive news to share. During Q2, active customers hit 4.1 million, growing 7% year-over-year. Additionally, the Digital Platform division witnessed solid growth in terms of GMV (gross merchandise value), which increased by 6.9% year-over-year. Moreover, Services revenue saw a notable rise of 9.8% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Meanwhile, both GMV and revenue from the Brand Platform segment collapsed by 40.8% and 42.2%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period.

Farfetch’s Outlook for Fiscal 2023

The company’s management is optimistic about its second-half Fiscal 2023 performance. Farfetch is making progress in controlling its cost base and driving towards “strong GMV growth, Adjusted EBITDA profitability, and positive free cash flow.”

Based on these assumptions, Farfetch projects a full-year revenue of $2.5 billion, growing 8.7% annually.

Is Farfetch a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street analysts have yet to give their views on Farfetch’s quarterly results. Based on the ratings given before the Q2 print, Farfetch stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on four Buys, four Holds, and one Sell rating received during the past three months. On TipRanks, the average Farfetch price target of $9.57 implies a massive 101.1% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, FTCH stock has gained 7.9% so far this year.

Moreover, investors looking for the most accurate and most profitable analyst for FTCH could follow Jason Helfstein of Oppenheimer. Copying his trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 56% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of an impressive 78.61% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FTCH

FTCH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsFTCH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
3d ago
FTCH
Farfetch Limited put volume heavy and directionally bearish
FTCH
Farfetch Limited call volume above normal and directionally bullish
FTCH
More FTCH Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FTCH

FTCH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsFTCH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
3d ago
FTCH
Farfetch Limited put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyFarfetch Limited put volume heavy and directionally bearish
4d ago
FTCH
Farfetch Limited call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyFarfetch Limited call volume above normal and directionally bullish
8d ago
FTCH
More FTCH Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >