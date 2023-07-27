tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 7/27/23 – Futures Up on Fed’s Expected Rate Hike Call

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are notching higher this morning following the much expected 25 bps hike by the Fed. Traders seem unfazed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments regarding the future monetary policy. Markets are reacting strongly to the solid earnings results posted by corporate America.

U.S. Futures are inching higher following the Fed’s expected 25 bps interest rate hike. The latest hike brings the benchmark borrowing costs to a new target range of 5.25%-5.5%, the highest in 22 years. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 1.02%, 0.48%, and 0.16%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, July 27.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the speech that the Fed will remain data dependent and any future rate hikes or pauses will be determined based on economic datasets. Traders seem to be ignoring Fed’s hawkish comments and continue to push the markets higher amidst the peak of the Q2 earnings season. The Dow finished its 13th straight session of gain yesterday, one of its longest winning streaks.

Turning to the earnings front, Meta Platforms stock (META) surged in after-hours trading yesterday after reporting both earnings and revenue beat and a solid outlook. Also, Barbie maker Mattel (MAT) posted an expected profit in Q2 results and beat analysts’ expectations on sales. The stock also continues to rise steadily since the blockbuster hit of its Barbie movie. On the other hand, shares of restaurant chain Chipotle (CMG) plunged in post-market trading after missing sales expectations in Q2.

Companies reporting today include McDonald’s (MCD), Intel (INTC), Ford Motor (F), and T Mobile (TMUS) among others. In other news, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency have started investigating telecom companies AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) for their possible fault in leaving thousands of lead-laden cables unattended under the soil or in the waters across the U.S. A series of reports and investigations from the Wall Street Journal led to the initial revelation of the potential hazards these cables could lead to.  

On the economic front, we will see the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, preliminary Q2 GDP estimates, and June Durable Goods data.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading higher this morning, with the action-packed earnings season in force. Also, the European Central Bank (ECB) will decide its monetary policy decision today, with expectations of a 25-bps rate hike largely priced in.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly in Green

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices finished in the green on Thursday, following the Fed’s expected rate hike decision with the possibility of future rate hikes in sight.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher by 1.46%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished lower by 0.20% and 0.41%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended up by 0.68% and 0.53%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

