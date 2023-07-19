AT&T Stock (NYSE:T) is Rising Higher After Hitting 30-Year Lows

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

AT&T Stock (NYSE:T) is Rising Higher After Hitting 30-Year Lows

Story Highlights

AT&T stock is rising in pre-market trading today after the company decided to start its own investigation to challenge the Wall Street Journal’s claims relating to lead-laden wires. Until the investigation is completed, AT&T has decided not to remove the two wires in Lake Tahoe.

Shares of telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE:T) are rising higher in pre-market trading today after the stock hit a new 30-year low on July 18. The stock plunged to $13.43 in yesterday’s trading session following a Wall Street Journal report that said telecom companies including AT&T, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Frontier (NASDAQ:FYBR), and Lumen (NYSE:LUMN) could face potentially billions of dollars in environmental litigation charges. T stock is up over 4.3% in pre-market trading as of the last check.

The report is based on the Journal’s own investigation of thousands of “dead” lead cables lying under the water, in the soil, and on poles across the U.S. These lead-laden wires could pose serious health and environmental hazards, the report stated.

AT&T’s History with Lead-Laden Cables

AT&T had committed to removing two lead-clad wires from Lake Tahoe in 2021 as part of a settlement when the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance sued the company on similar accounts. However, on July 18, the company announced its decision to not remove the lead wires and instead hold its own investigation to study the impact of damage from the dead cables. The media company first published the report of 2,000 dead lead-clad cables on July 9, after which the stocks of telecom companies have been on the decline, also in part due to analyst downgrades. These wires were planted decades ago when the traditional Bell System telephone networks were in use.

As part of the investigation, AT&T will test any current or former workers who have worked with such lead-clad cables. Plus, it will undertake additional testing at sites recognized in the Journal’s report to see the potential impacts. Moreover, AT&T is contesting the Journal’s findings that quote higher concentrations of lead on the cables in Lake Tahoe against its own findings. The financial damages, if any, emerging from the potential litigation could take years to resolve. AT&T will ponder whether to remove the two lead-clad cables from Lake Tahoe once its investigation is complete.

Is AT&T a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street analysts remain cautiously optimistic about AT&T stock’s future following the Journal’s findings. The stock has garnered a series of downgrades owing to the uncertainty relating to the potential financial charges from the lead-clad cable issue.

On TipRanks, AT&T has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and eight Hold ratings. Also, the average AT&T price forecast of $21.36 implies 58.8% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, T stock has lost 24.9% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on T

PepsiCo downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyPepsiCo downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
2d ago
T
PEP
AT&T (NYSE: T) Continues to Slide, Gets Hit by Another Downgrade
T
VZ
Notable open interest changes for July 17th
T
NKLA
More T Latest News >

More News & Analysis on T

PepsiCo downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyPepsiCo downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
2d ago
T
PEP
AT&T (NYSE: T) Continues to Slide, Gets Hit by Another Downgrade
Market NewsAT&T (NYSE: T) Continues to Slide, Gets Hit by Another Downgrade
2d ago
T
VZ
Notable open interest changes for July 17th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for July 17th
2d ago
T
NKLA
More T Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >