Market News

Stock Market News Today, 7/13/23 – U.S. Futures Rise Following Cooling Inflation Print

U.S. Futures are trending in positive territory on Thursday morning, following the cooler-than-expected inflation print reported yesterday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.56%, 0.31%, and 0.19%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, July 13.

The U.S. CPI grew 0.2% in June and 3% on an annualized basis, putting to rest widespread recessionary fears. At the same time, core CPI (excluding food and gas) grew 0.2% in June and 4.8% for the twelve months, lower than the 5% expectations. Traders cheered the easing inflation numbers and pushed the SPX and the Nasdaq Composite higher yesterday, hitting their highest levels since April 2022. Markets are hoping that the Federal Reserve may not resort to aggressive monetary policy measures, since inflation is declining, albeit at a slow pace. Another important inflation gauge on the Fed’s radar, the producer price index (PPI) data, is due at 8:30 a.m., EST, today.

With inflation pressure seeming to ease, traders will now focus on the second-quarter earnings season that kicks off today. Beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP), airline bellwether Delta Airlines (DAL), and FMCG player Conagra Brands (CAG) report before the bell today. Meanwhile, financial giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), BlackRock (BLK), and State Street (STT) will release their earnings tomorrow, July 14.

Moreover, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares rose over 1% in extended trading yesterday, on the news of CEO Bob Iger’s contract extension for two years. On the other hand, cybersecurity stocks plunged in the after-hours yesterday, following the news that tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is soon entering the network security sector, posing stiff competition to existing players.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading near the flatline this morning. While markets are cheering the U.S.’s cooling inflation print, reports from the U.K. continue to daunt investor sentiment. As per official statistics, the U.K. economy contracted 0.1% in May, although less than the 0.3% expected contraction. Even so, sticky inflation, contrasted with high wage growth reported recently, poses a challenge to economic revival. 

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices ended higher on Thursday following the positivity of the easing inflation print in the U.S.

On the other hand, China’s exports reported a significant decline in June, falling by 12.4% compared to the prior-year period. Also, imports fell more than expected by 6.8% in June compared to the year-ago period. The Chinese government has a tough road ahead to bolster the economy, mainly driving higher domestic demand since global markets are pressured by high inflation, impeding global demand.  

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended higher by 2.63%, 1.26%, and 1.61%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished up by 1.49% and 0.97%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

