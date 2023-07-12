tiprankstipranks
Market News

Inflation Cools Down More than Expected in June

Investors were closely watching the inflation report released by the U.S. Labor Department. The CPI index is a harbinger for investors of how the Federal Reserve will move interest rates going forward. The Fed has stated that it intends to bring down inflation to a target rate of 2%.

Economists had forecasted inflation to rise month-over-month by 0.3% in June while inflation rose lower than expected by 0.2%, its lowest increase since August 2021. On an annualized basis, inflation was expected to increase by 3.1% but it was slightly lower than forecasts at 3%, before seasonal adjustments. This was the smallest yearly increase since March 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core CPI went up by 0.2% month-over-month in June and by 4.8% on an annualized basis, lower than economists’ estimates.

Even as inflation cools down, it still shows that the Fed has some more work to do to bring it down to its target of 2%.

Home prices continued to be the largest contributor to the monthly inflation index, making up more than 70% of the increase, and rose by 0.4% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis as compared to 0.6% in May. Prices of food went up at a slower rate by 0.1% in June as compared to a gain of 0.2% in May. The energy index gained by 0.6% month-over-month while on an annualized basis, declined by 16.7%.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have assigned a 92.4% probability that the Fed is likely to raise its interest rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting with interest rates likely to be in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

