Stock Market News Today, 7/12/23 – Futures Up with CPI Data in Sight  

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Wednesday morning, with all eyes on the consumer price index (CPI) data due at 8:30 a.m., EST, today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.24%, 0.13%, and 0.06%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, July 12.

The popularly followed inflation gauge is expected to show a 0.3% rise in June and a 3.1% increase for the twelve months. Meanwhile, core inflation (excluding food and gas) for June is expected to grow 0.3% from May and 5% on an annualized basis. Should the CPI data come in any different than expected, markets will react accordingly since the Fed’s monetary policy decision will be driven by the inflation numbers.

The CPI print will be followed by the release of the producer price index (PPI) data due same time, tomorrow, July 13. Following the two important inflation data sets, the Federal Reserve will enter the Blackout Period on July 15 and will be available for comments only post the FOMC meeting scheduled for July 25-26. In the meantime, traders will closely monitor comments from a few central bank officials slated to speak today to understand the health of the U.S. economy. The speakers include Fed Presidents from various states namely, Tom Barkin from Richmond, Neel Kashkari from Minneapolis, Raphael Bostic from Atlanta, and Loretta Mester from Cleveland.

Turning to the earnings season which kick starts tomorrow, beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP), airlines bellwether Delta Airlines (DAL), and FMCG player Conagra Brands (CAG) will report tomorrow. On Friday, July 14, financial giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), BlackRock (BLK), and State Street (STT) will release their earnings. We expect some momentum in the stock market going ahead with the inflation and earnings season kicking in.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the green this morning, sort of building momentum for the U.S. inflation print. This morning, the Bank of England (BOE) released its Financial Stability Report which shows that both businesses and households in the U.K. are in a better position than the earlier financial crisis.

Moreover, the report stated that Britain’s banks are well capitalized to continue supporting the household and businesses through the high-interest rate environment, as well as absorb losses. U.K.’s inflation continues to remain sticky while the labor market remains resilient, posing a challenge to the BOE in its efforts to curb inflation.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed

Asia-Pacific indices ended mixed on Wednesday, in anticipation of key inflation data from the U.S. and India.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended higher by 0.99%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended lower by 0.78% and 0.99%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished down by 0.81% and 0.67%, respectively. Japan’s wholesale inflation for May grew by 5.1% year-over-year, marking the slowest growth in the last six months.

