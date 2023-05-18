Stock Market News Today, 5/18/23 – Markets Hopeful of Averting U.S. Debt Default

U.S. Futures remain volatile this morning as traders remain hopeful of the outcome of the U.S. Debt Ceiling negotiations. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.15%, 0.13%, and 0.06%, respectively, at 5:00 a.m. EST, May 18.

President Biden’s discussions with the congressional leaders yesterday kept spirits high as both parties confided that a default would be surely averted. Nonetheless, POTUS has left for a brief tour of Asia and said that he would give more details on Sunday, after his return.

Major negotiations revolve around agreeing on the work requirements over federal food benefits and future spending cuts proposed by Republicans. While on the other hand, Democrats are pushing for revenue-raising measures to be implemented. The possibility of the U.S. defaulting on its debt obligations would result in major economic havoc and hence, markets are focussing on any signs of positivity from the negotiations.

Meanwhile, big box retailer Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will report today before the bell. Retail earnings have been mixed so far pointing to the shifting consumer behavior amidst the inflationary pressure and high interest rate environment.

On the economic front, weekly initial jobless claims are set to release later in the day. The data will display the strength of the labor market. An increase in jobless claims would mean that the Fed’s rate hikes are taking the desired shape. The Federal Reserve will decide on its rate hike decision in June based on further readings of inflation and labor market stats.

Elsewhere, European indices were trading in the positive territory today, following optimism from the negotiations on raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher

Most Asia-Pacific indices ended the trading session higher today, as traders grow hopeful of the outcome of the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite indices ended the trading session up by 0.85% and 0.40%, respectively, while the Shenzhen Component index ended down by 0.12%.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the trading session higher by 1.60% and 1.14%, respectively.

