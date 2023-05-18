Stock Market News Today, 5/18/23 – Markets Hopeful of Averting U.S. Debt Default

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 5/18/23 – Markets Hopeful of Averting U.S. Debt Default

U.S. Futures remain volatile this morning as traders remain hopeful of the outcome of the U.S. Debt Ceiling negotiations. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.15%, 0.13%, and 0.06%, respectively, at 5:00 a.m. EST, May 18.

President Biden’s discussions with the congressional leaders yesterday kept spirits high as both parties confided that a default would be surely averted. Nonetheless, POTUS has left for a brief tour of Asia and said that he would give more details on Sunday, after his return.

Major negotiations revolve around agreeing on the work requirements over federal food benefits and future spending cuts proposed by Republicans. While on the other hand, Democrats are pushing for revenue-raising measures to be implemented. The possibility of the U.S. defaulting on its debt obligations would result in major economic havoc and hence, markets are focussing on any signs of positivity from the negotiations.

Meanwhile, big box retailer Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will report today before the bell. Retail earnings have been mixed so far pointing to the shifting consumer behavior amidst the inflationary pressure and high interest rate environment.

On the economic front, weekly initial jobless claims are set to release later in the day. The data will display the strength of the labor market. An increase in jobless claims would mean that the Fed’s rate hikes are taking the desired shape. The Federal Reserve will decide on its rate hike decision in June based on further readings of inflation and labor market stats.  

Elsewhere, European indices were trading in the positive territory today, following optimism from the negotiations on raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher

Most Asia-Pacific indices ended the trading session higher today, as traders grow hopeful of the outcome of the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite indices ended the trading session up by 0.85% and 0.40%, respectively, while the Shenzhen Component index ended down by 0.12%.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the trading session higher by 1.60% and 1.14%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 5/17/23 – Stocks Close Higher on Debt Ceiling Optimism
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 5/17/23 – Stocks Close Higher on Debt Ceiling Optimism
13h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 5/16/23 – Stocks Fall to End on a Low Note
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 5/15/23 – Stocks Finish Higher; Household Debt Increases
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 5/17/23 – Stocks Close Higher on Debt Ceiling Optimism
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 5/17/23 – Stocks Close Higher on Debt Ceiling Optimism
13h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 5/16/23 – Stocks Fall to End on a Low Note
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 5/16/23 – Stocks Fall to End on a Low Note
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 5/15/23 – Stocks Finish Higher; Household Debt Increases
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 5/15/23 – Stocks Finish Higher; Household Debt Increases
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >