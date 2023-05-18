Walmart Smashes Expectations as Q1 Revenue Soars

Retail behemoth Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has announced a better-than-expected set of first-quarter numbers with revenue rising 7.6% year-over-year to $152.3 billion. The figure was better than analysts’ expectations by $4.4 billion.

Further, EPS at $1.47 too comfortably landed past estimates by $0.16. The company saw a 30% rise in worldwide advertising operations along with a 7.4% gain in U.S. comparable sales during this period.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, Walmart expects its top line to rise by 3.5% with EPS landing between $6.1 and $6.2. For Q2, the company expects the top line to gain by 4% alongside an EPS between $1.63 and $1.68. Importantly, Walmart is also planning to set up its own electric vehicle charging network at its locations across the U.S.

Overall, the Street has a $165.64 consensus price target on Walmart alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.

