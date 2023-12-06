Stock Market News Today, 12/6/23 – Futures Rise on Potential End to Rate Hikes

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 12/6/23 – Futures Rise on Potential End to Rate Hikes
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 12/6/23 – Futures Rise on Potential End to Rate Hikes

Story Highlights

U.S. index futures are trending higher on Wednesday on expectations that the Fed will soon conclude its series of rate hikes.

U.S. Futures are trading in the green early Wednesday, driven by investor optimism surrounding the expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon conclude its rate hikes. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.39%, 0.26%, and 0.14%, respectively, at 3:07 a.m. EST, December 6.

In major news, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock reclaimed the $3 trillion market cap. AAPL stock has shown remarkable resilience, registering a nearly 50% gain year-to-date due to the higher iPhone revenue, ongoing strength in the Services segment, and growing installed base of active devices.

In after-hours action, shares of technology company Box (NYSE:BOX) fell about 13% on a weaker-than-expected full-year revenue forecast. Further, shares of software company Asana (NYSE:ASAN) dropped 10% following the Q3 earnings report. Meanwhile, shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) slipped more than 5% after the company reported Q3 earnings that surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Moving on to key earnings releases, Specialty retailer GameStop (NYSE:GME) will release its Q3 financial results today after the market closes. While the company’s top line could remain muted, its initiatives to improve margins and make cost cuts will likely help reduce losses compared to the prior year. 

Meanwhile, oil prices were trending higher at the time of writing due to the announcement of the voluntary output cut by OPEC+ nations and the growing tension in the Middle East. The WTI crude oil futures were up, hovering near $72.41 per barrel as of the last check. 

Elsewhere, European indices are set to open positively as investors attentively weigh the potential for interest rate changes by leading central banks in the upcoming year.

Asia-Pacific Markets Ended Lower on Monday

Most of the Asia-Pacific indices rebounded Wednesday, ending the day in positive territory as investors evaluated Australia’s Q3 GDP numbers and noted an uptick in business sentiment among significant Japanese manufacturers.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed higher by 0.9%, and China’s Shenzhen Component index ended up by 0.66%. However, the Shanghai Composite closed 0.11% lower. 

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 2.04% and 1.9%, respectively.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Stock Market News Today, 12/6/23 – Futures Rise on Potential End to Rate Hikes
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >