Stock Market News Today, 12/6/23 – Futures Rise on Potential End to Rate Hikes

U.S. Futures are trading in the green early Wednesday, driven by investor optimism surrounding the expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon conclude its rate hikes. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.39%, 0.26%, and 0.14%, respectively, at 3:07 a.m. EST, December 6.

In major news, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock reclaimed the $3 trillion market cap. AAPL stock has shown remarkable resilience, registering a nearly 50% gain year-to-date due to the higher iPhone revenue, ongoing strength in the Services segment, and growing installed base of active devices.

In after-hours action, shares of technology company Box (NYSE:BOX) fell about 13% on a weaker-than-expected full-year revenue forecast. Further, shares of software company Asana (NYSE:ASAN) dropped 10% following the Q3 earnings report. Meanwhile, shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) slipped more than 5% after the company reported Q3 earnings that surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Moving on to key earnings releases, Specialty retailer GameStop (NYSE:GME) will release its Q3 financial results today after the market closes. While the company’s top line could remain muted, its initiatives to improve margins and make cost cuts will likely help reduce losses compared to the prior year.

Meanwhile, oil prices were trending higher at the time of writing due to the announcement of the voluntary output cut by OPEC+ nations and the growing tension in the Middle East. The WTI crude oil futures were up, hovering near $72.41 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices are set to open positively as investors attentively weigh the potential for interest rate changes by leading central banks in the upcoming year.

Asia-Pacific Markets Ended Lower on Monday

Most of the Asia-Pacific indices rebounded Wednesday, ending the day in positive territory as investors evaluated Australia’s Q3 GDP numbers and noted an uptick in business sentiment among significant Japanese manufacturers.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed higher by 0.9%, and China’s Shenzhen Component index ended up by 0.66%. However, the Shanghai Composite closed 0.11% lower.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 2.04% and 1.9%, respectively.

