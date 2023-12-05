Stock Market News Today, 12/5/23 – Futures in the Red

U.S. Futures are cooling off a bit after exhibiting strong performance in the past week. After closing lower on Monday, U.S. index futures were in the red early Tuesday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.47%, 0.29%, and 0.19%, respectively, at 3:18 a.m. EST, December 5.

In major news, gold prices hit an all-time high, touching $2,135.39 per ounce. The expected stabilization in the interest rate environment and gold’s perceived safe-haven status amid the current uncertain macro environment is pushing its prices higher.

In after-hours action, shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) jumped over 16%. Surprisingly, the software company reported earnings of $0.09 per share in Q3, compared to analysts’ consensus estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share. Further, it issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance. Conversely, shares of aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) continued their downward trend. This decline follows a 17.52% drop on Monday, triggered by Richard Branson’s announcement that he would not invest further in the company.

Moving on to key earnings releases, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) will release its third-quarter Fiscal 2023 earnings. Wall Street analysts are expecting Nio to report a loss of $0.36 a share, compared to a loss of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, analysts anticipate NIO to deliver revenue of $2.71 billion in Q3, compared to $1.83 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Meanwhile, oil prices were trending higher at the time of writing due to the growing Middle-east tension and voluntary output cut by OPEC+ nations. The WTI crude oil futures were up, hovering near $73.46 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices are set to open a mixed note as investors carefully consider the possibility of interest rate adjustments by major central banks in the coming year.

Asia-Pacific Markets Ended Lower on Monday

Asia-Pacific indices ended Tuesday in negative territory as investors evaluated the release of several economic data sets, including Tokyo and South Korea’s key inflation figures. Further, they await private PMI data from Hong Kong and India.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed lower by 2.07%, and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended down by 1.67% and 1.97%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 1.37% and 0.84%, respectively.

