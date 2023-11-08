tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 11/8/23 – Futures Down Ahead of Powell’s Speech
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 11/8/23 – Futures Down Ahead of Powell's Speech

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are trending in the red on Wednesday morning as traders anticipate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech today.

U.S. Futures are trending down on Wednesday morning ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech expected today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down by 0.13%, 0.10%, and 0.05%, respectively, at 3:20 a.m. EST, November 8.

Traders are witnessing one of the best multi-day winning streaks for all three major indices. Even so, any negative remarks from Powell could rattle the markets today. Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is floating near 4.60% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are going down steadily, hovering near $77.25 per barrel as of the last check.

Traders anticipate earnings from Walt Disney (DIS), Biogen (BIIB), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), MGM Resorts (MGM), Roblox (RBLX), and Lyft (LYFT) among others today. Also, economic reports on Consumer credit and Wholesale Sales are due for release today.

In the meantime, shares of Lucid Group (LCID), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), eBay (EBAY), and Upstart (UPST) fell in extended trade yesterday following poor quarterly financial results. In contrast, shares of Rivian (RIVN), and Upwork (UPWK) gained in after-hours trading owing to solid results.

Further, Blackrock (BLK) has decided to put $550 million in energy giant Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) Stratos project. The project is poised to become one of the largest direct air capture (DAC) facilities, extracting carbon dioxide directly from the air. Notably, ahead of its Q3FY23 results, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) announced that it is trimming its workforce to cut costs and divert funds to its ambitious Delta Class spaceship project.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the red on Wednesday as traders analyze the slew of mixed corporate earnings.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly End Lower

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended lower on Wednesday in response to economic data across the regions.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended down by 0.58%, 0.16%, and 0.04%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 0.33% and 1.16%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

