Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Futures Rise on Positive Fed Comments

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Wednesday morning following positive comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller. The official believes that the Fed’s monetary policy is already “restrictive” meaning markets should not expect any further rate hikes. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.29%, 0.24%, and 0.23%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m. EST, November 29.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is flirting with lows, sitting at 4.27% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $76.60 per barrel as of the last check. On the economic front, Gross Domestic Product estimates for the third quarter will be released.

Cybersecurity firm Salesforce (CRM) will release its Q3FY24 results after the bell, today. In the meantime, CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock slipped in Tuesday’s after-hours trading despite beating Q3FY24 expectations. Also, Farfetch (FTCH) stock rallied yesterday on the news of a takeover by founder and CEO José Neves. The company even postponed the release of its Q3 results set for today.

In other news, Charlie Munger, the renowned investor, billionaire philanthropist, and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), passed away at the age of 99 yesterday. His departure marks the end of a remarkable journey that will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on the pages of financial history. Further, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) is prepping for the first deliveries of Cybertruck, from Gigafactory Texas. The much-awaited event will be hosted on Thursday, November 30, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Moreover, Uber Technologies (UBER) has teamed up with London’s iconic black taxis, marking a big win for the ride-hailing service provider. Drivers can start signing up for trip referrals from today while the full-fledged service will go into effect in early 2024.

Elsewhere, a majority of European markets are trading higher on Wednesday as investors parse through positive comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly End Lower on Wednesday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended lower on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes finished lower by 2.08%, 0.56% and 0.91% respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 0.26% and 0.51%, respectively.

