Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Futures Rise on Positive Fed Comments

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Futures Rise on Positive Fed Comments
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Futures Rise on Positive Fed Comments

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Wednesday morning in reaction to positive comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Wednesday morning following positive comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller. The official believes that the Fed’s monetary policy is already “restrictive” meaning markets should not expect any further rate hikes. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.29%, 0.24%, and 0.23%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m. EST, November 29.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is flirting with lows, sitting at 4.27% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $76.60 per barrel as of the last check. On the economic front, Gross Domestic Product estimates for the third quarter will be released.  

Cybersecurity firm Salesforce (CRM) will release its Q3FY24 results after the bell, today. In the meantime, CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock slipped in Tuesday’s after-hours trading despite beating Q3FY24 expectations. Also, Farfetch (FTCH) stock rallied yesterday on the news of a takeover by founder and CEO José Neves. The company even postponed the release of its Q3 results set for today.

In other news, Charlie Munger, the renowned investor, billionaire philanthropist, and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), passed away at the age of 99 yesterday. His departure marks the end of a remarkable journey that will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on the pages of financial history. Further, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) is prepping for the first deliveries of Cybertruck, from Gigafactory Texas. The much-awaited event will be hosted on Thursday, November 30, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Moreover, Uber Technologies (UBER) has teamed up with London’s iconic black taxis, marking a big win for the ride-hailing service provider. Drivers can start signing up for trip referrals from today while the full-fledged service will go into effect in early 2024.

Elsewhere, a majority of European markets are trading higher on Wednesday as investors parse through positive comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly End Lower on Wednesday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended lower on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes finished lower by 2.08%, 0.56% and 0.91% respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 0.26% and 0.51%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Futures Rise on Positive Fed Comments
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >