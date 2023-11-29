Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rallies on Going Private Buzz

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rallies on Going Private Buzz
Market News

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rallies on Going Private Buzz

Story Highlights

Farfetch stock rallied yesterday on the news of a takeover by founder and CEO José Neves. The company even postponed the release of its Fiscal third-quarter results set for today.

Shares of e-commerce fashion retailer Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) rallied 22.8% yesterday following the buzz that founder and CEO Jose Neves is planning to privatize the company. Neves has a 15% stake in the company but holds almost 77% of the voting rights, thanks to the dual-class structure of the shares. The Telegraph noted that Neves has the backing of the major shareholders, namely Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Swiss-based luxury giant Richemont. The report also mentioned that the founder has reportedly hired JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) as the advisor for the process.

The company has had an ugly journey since its 2018 listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). FTCH stock has lost 52.4% year-to-date and nearly 94% since its initial public offering (IPO). After the hype in online shopping during the pandemic years, Farfetch saw a huge slump in demand owing to the macroeconomic conditions.

Interestingly, the news of the firm going private came just as investors were waiting for Farfetch to release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings today. The company has indefinitely postponed its plan to release its results. Wall Street was expecting FTCH to post an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share on revenues of $612.85 million. Farfetch will “provide a market update in due course,” the company added.

Is Farfetch a Good Stock to Buy?

Commenting on Neves’ takeover news, Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic believes that Neves can manage the business without having to answer or report publicly about Farfetch’s financial condition.

Meanwhile, ahead of Farfetch’s Q3 print, Citi analyst Monique Pollard reiterated a Sell rating on FTCH stock with a price target of $3 (42.9% downside). Pollard sees the stock as a high-risk investment owing to factors such as share price volatility, earnings and margin uncertainty, negative free cash flow (FCF), and the risk of further equity dilution from convertible bonds issued in 2020.

Overall, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on FTCH stock. This is based on three Buys, two Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average Farfetch price target of $5.04 implies 140% upside potential from current levels. But bear in mind that the current price target and analyst consensus are based on views given before Neves’ takeover news.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rallies on Going Private Buzz
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >