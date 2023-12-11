Stock Market News Today, 12/11/23 – Stocks in the Red Ahead of Final 2023 Fed Meeting

U.S. Futures are trading in red on Monday morning as investors brace for the final Federal Reserve meeting of 2023, scheduled to take place this week. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down by 0.21%, 0.09%, and 0.06%, respectively, at 3:13 a.m. EST, December 11.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) two-day meeting begins tomorrow. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will disclose the interest rate decision on December 13, followed by his speech. Traders are expecting the Fed to maintain the current interest rates. Going forward, the Fed’s tone (hawkish/dovish) is expected to drive the markets.

Among the key economic releases lined up this week, November’s Consumer Price Index report is set to be released on Tuesday, and November’s Producer Price Index data is expected on Wednesday. Additionally, November’s Retail Sales and December’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI reports are scheduled to be released on December 14 and December 15, respectively.

On the corporate front, Oracle (ORCL) is scheduled to release fiscal second-quarter results after the market closes today. Other notable earnings this week include Adobe (ADBE), Costco Wholesale (COST), Lennar (LEN), and Darden Restaurants (DRI).

At the time of writing, oil prices were trending upward, fueled by two positive developments. These include a strong US jobs report and the announcement of plans to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with up to 3 million barrels of crude oil. The WTI crude oil futures were trading near $71.79 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices are expected to start trading on a positive note as traders await the interest rate decisions of central banks around the globe this week.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher on Monday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended in the green on Monday as investors digested China’s November inflation data, which points to falling prices. Also, the growing belief among investors that Japan’s central bank might refrain from raising interest rates contributed to the rise.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended lower by 0.87%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended higher by 0.74% and 0.82%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 1.5% and 1.47%, respectively.

