Starboard Value Takes Aim at Tripadvisor: What Activist Pressure Could Mean for TRIP Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Starboard Value Takes Aim at Tripadvisor: What Activist Pressure Could Mean for TRIP Stock

Starboard Value Takes Aim at Tripadvisor: What Activist Pressure Could Mean for TRIP Stock

Activist investor Starboard Value has built a 9% stake in TripAdvisor (TRIP) and plans to call for changes at the travel review company. The firm, led by Jeff Smith, is known for urging businesses to cut costs, improve margins, and sharpen focus. Starboard has been meeting with TripAdvisor leaders for several weeks, though details of those talks have not been shared.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TripAdvisor runs a platform that helps travelers find and review hotels. It also owns Viator, which lets users book tours and activities, and TheFork, a restaurant booking service. In 2024, the company held a strategic review but made no major moves after that process. Since Starboard’s investment became public in July, TripAdvisor’s share price has climbed about 17%. However, over the past 12 months, the stock has gained only 0.33%.

What to Watch Next

Jeff Smith is set to speak this week at the 13D Monitor Active Passive Investment Summit in New York. He is expected to discuss TripAdvisor and possibly share more about Starboard’s plans. The event often sets the tone for the year’s activist campaigns, as investors like Smith outline their push for higher returns.

Starboard has a history of winning board seats and steering companies toward stronger performance. This year, it gained influence at BILL Holdings (BILL), Autodesk (ADSK), and Kenvue (KVUE). Given that record, some investors see its involvement with TripAdvisor as a possible spark for fresh momentum.

Even so, TripAdvisor faces clear challenges. Its main site depends heavily on ad revenue, while rivals such as Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia Group (EXPE) remain stronger in travel search and hotel booking. Yet, Viator and TheFork have grown quickly and could offer paths to more value if managed more efficiently or even spun off.

For now, investors are watching for signals from Starboard’s next steps. Any public remarks from Smith may hint at whether the firm will push for board changes, a new strategy, or another review of TripAdvisor’s assets.

Is TRIP a Good Stock to Buy?

On the Street, TripAdvisor divides opinions with a Hold consensus. Out of 17 analysts’ ratings, only three rate it a Buy, while six rate it a Sell. The average TRIP stock price target stands at $17.71, suggesting a 15.68% upside from the current price.

See more TRIP analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement