Prudential Financial (PRU) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Prudential Financial, Inc. is reporting its PGIM segment’s assets under management, which amounted to $1.298 trillion as of December 31, 2023. This early disclosure comes ahead of the company’s scheduled quarterly earnings release and financial supplement on February 6, 2024.

