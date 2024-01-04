Stran & Company Appoints Ian Thomas Wall as Chief Information Officer

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stran & Company Appoints Ian Thomas Wall as Chief Information Officer
Press Releases

Stran & Company Appoints Ian Thomas Wall as Chief Information Officer

Quincy, MA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG; SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, announces that it has appointed Ian Thomas Wall as its Chief Information Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ian as our new Chief Information Officer given his impressive professional history and demonstrated ability to leverage technology to enhance operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen the customer experience,” commented Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer of Stran. “His appointment follows recent key sales hires, which we believe will help accelerate our growth. Towards this end, we continue to implement digital technologies to provide our sales team with tools to enhance lead generation and closure rates. We also believe Ian’s skillset and experience in technological strategic planning will be invaluable as we work to improve our organizational efficiency and look forward to his contributions.”

“Part of what makes Stran a premier player within the promotional products industry is its history of developing, creating, and implementing technologies into its operations and services,” Mr. Wall added, “Given Stran’s forward-looking culture, I am excited to be a part of the senior leadership team, overseeing Stran’s technology strategies, and helping its clients and employees see better results more efficiently and profitably.”

Mr. Wall is an accomplished senior technology executive with over a decade of experience in digital transformation, technology road mapping, organizational development, continuous improvement, and risk management. Most recently, Mr. Wall served as the Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation and Service Delivery at Digital Radius, a consulting firm focused on digital transformation and implementing software-as-a-service solutions for its clients. At Digital Radius, Mr. Wall was responsible for overseeing all enterprise information technology and acted as a chief information officer for its clients and managing project teams. Prior to Digital Radius, Mr. Wall was the Chief Information Officer and Interim Vice President at Bentley University, where he managed a team of more than 70 people, and supported their global remote, hybrid, and on-campus learning technology operations. Previously, Mr. Wall held the position of Director of Enterprise Applications at Tufts University and managed the implementation, update, and support of the school’s enterprise applications while supervising 50 team members. Mr. Wall also served as the Director of Enterprise Business Intelligence at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Head of Business Intelligence Strategy at Biogen Idec as well as Associate Director of Harvard University Information Technology (HUIT) at Harvard University.  Mr. Wall holds a BA in Liberal Arts from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an MS in Science & Engineering Management (MSEM) from Tufts University.

About Stran

For over 28 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These risks and uncertainties include those which are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
SWAG@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact:
Howie Turkenkopf
press@stran.com

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >