NewtekOne, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 After the Market Closes
Press Releases

NewtekOne, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 After the Market Closes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT), today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer; M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer; and Nicholas Leger, Chief Accounting Officer, the following day, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:30 am ET.

Please note, to attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at NewtekOne Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results . To receive a dial-in number, participants are requested to register at a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call. The corresponding presentation will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne’s website at NewtekOne Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results . A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne’s website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of 90 days.

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on NewtekOne’s website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

