Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Steps Up Its Acquisitions with Another Israeli Startup

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Steps Up Its Acquisitions with Another Israeli Startup
Market News

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Steps Up Its Acquisitions with Another Israeli Startup

Story Highlights

Palo Alto Networks may soon announce the acquisition of Talon Cyber Security. The acquisitions will solidify its presence in the cybersecurity market.

Leading cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) may soon announce the acquisition of Talon Cyber Security, an Israeli startup. Per a report from The Information, the deal might value Talon Cyber Security in the range of $600 million to $700 million.

This comes after PANW’s recent commitment to acquire Dig Security, an Israeli cloud security startup specializing in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). 

It’s worth highlighting that acquisitions have been a key part of Palo Alto Networks’ strategy to solidify its presence in the cybersecurity market. Further, these acquisitions help Palo Alto Networks develop new products and strengthen its competitive positioning. Notably, PANW acquired 13 companies from 2019 to 2023, which enhanced its innovation pipeline and drove its growth.

With this backdrop, let’s look at what the analysts recommend for PANW stock.

What is the Future of PANW Stock?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about PANW stock. Further, Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges believes that the company’s distinctive blend of organic growth coupled with an acquisition strategy positions it to sustain growth in an industry that is famous for its rapid product cycles. Furthermore, the analyst expects the company’s cross-selling strategy will contribute to strong long-term unit economics. Borges reiterated a Buy on PANW stock with a price target of $274 on October 26. 

Including Borges, PANW stock has received 34 Buy recommendations. Further, it sports four Hold ratings. Overall, Palo Alto Networks has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average PANW stock price target of $281.83 implies 15.73% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Steps Up Its Acquisitions with Another Israeli Startup
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

FTNT vs. PANW: Which Cybersecurity Stock is the Better Buy Now?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFTNT vs. PANW: Which Cybersecurity Stock is the Better Buy Now?
3d ago
FTNT
PANW
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Pens Deal to Acquire Dig Security 
Market NewsPalo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Pens Deal to Acquire Dig Security 
5d ago
PANW
Palo Alto Networks® Announces Intent to Acquire Cloud Security Start-up Dig Security
Press ReleasesPalo Alto Networks® Announces Intent to Acquire Cloud Security Start-up Dig Security
6d ago
PANW
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >