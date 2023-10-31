Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Pens Deal to Acquire Dig Security 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Pens Deal to Acquire Dig Security 
Market News

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Pens Deal to Acquire Dig Security 

Story Highlights

Palo Alto Networks said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dig Security for a reported $400 million.

U.S. security giant Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud security start-up Dig Security. While the company failed to disclose the deal’s worth, sources close to the negotiation estimate it to be around $400M. 

Notably, the development follows several recent reports that Palo Alto planned to acquire the Tel Aviv-based company and Talon Cyber Security. Palo Alto said the planned acquisition will give it access to Dig’s security capabilities. 

Dig Security provides Data Security Posture Management, which helps businesses find, categorize, monitor, and secure sensitive data across cloud data repositories. Indeed, the Silicon Valley-based giant intends to integrate these capabilities into its Prisma Cloud platform to provide near real-time data protection from code to cloud. 

According to Lee Klarich, chief product officer for Palo Alto Network, the acquisition is a strategic move by the company to position itself better in the growing cybersecurity sector. Additionally, Klarich noted that data transfer to the cloud will increase as companies build AI-enabled applications.  

What is the Forecast for PANW Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on PANW stock based on 23 Buys, two Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average PANW price target of $276.88 per share implies a 13.68% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Palo Alto Networks® Announces Intent to Acquire Cloud Security Start-up Dig Security
Press ReleasesPalo Alto Networks® Announces Intent to Acquire Cloud Security Start-up Dig Security
8h ago
PANW
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
4d ago
FL
BCS
DA Davidson technology analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson technology analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
4d ago
S
IBM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >