Market News

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Trends Higher; Natural Gas Plummets

The benchmark crude WTI is up 0.82% to $80.81 today at 6.25 a.m. EST. Latest figures from the Energy Information Administration show petroleum stocks in the U.S. inched upwards by 0.5 million barrels last week.

A slew of earnings is keeping markets busy and Chevron is slated to report its Q4 numbers today. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $4.33 on a top line of $52.7 billion for the period.

NextEra Energy delivered a 22% top-line growth for Q4 with revenue of $6.16 billion. Further, the company’s EPS too grew at a healthy 24% to $0.51. For the full year 2023, NextEra sees EPS hovering between $2.98 and $3.13.

Meanwhile, natural gas is continuing its dismal downtrend and has slid 6.87% to $2.86 today already. Prices are now back to lows last seen in May 2021 and this could put pressure on natural gas producers such as Antero Resources and EQT Corp. The dynamic comes after a milder winter and elevated gas supply in the U.S. market.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has gained 38.2% over the past year and here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the aforementioned data

Read full Disclosure

More News & Analysis on AR

Natural Gas Prices Drop Below $3; Is Trouble Ahead for AR and EQT?
Market NewsNatural Gas Prices Drop Below $3; Is Trouble Ahead for AR and EQT?
4h ago
AR
EQT
Antero Resources initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo
The FlyAntero Resources initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo
2d ago
AR
Antero Resources put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyAntero Resources put volume heavy and directionally bearish
2d ago
AR
More AR Latest News >

