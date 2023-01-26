tiprankstipranks
Market News

NextEra (NYSE:NEE) Stock Tanks on Mixed Q4 Results

Story Highlights

NextEra shares tanked yesterday as its Q4 revenues missed estimates. Nevertheless, both earnings and revenues grew from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) declined nearly 9% on Wednesday following the release of mixed fourth-quarter results. The leading clean energy company witnessed strong growth in the Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources segments.

Q4 revenues came in at $6.16 billion, reflecting a jump of 22% year-over-year. The top line, however, fell short of the analysts’ estimates of $6.3 billion. The revenue growth can be attributed to the expanded customer base and favorable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the company posted adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, up 24% year-over-year. Also, the reported figure is greater than the Street’s estimate of $0.49 per share.

As for the outlook, NextEra expects to report full-year 2023 adjusted earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.13. The Energy Resources segment is expected to contribute significantly to adjusted EPS in 2023.

Furthermore, the company disclosed plans to raise the dividend by 10% every year through at least 2024. NextEra’s outstanding payout ratio of 60.5% might continue to attract investors’ attention.

Is NEE a Buy or Sell?

Overall, the Street is optimistic about the stock and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight unanimous Buys. NEE’s average price target of $97.13 implies upside potential of 26.8% from current levels. Shares have gained nearly 8% over the past year.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Partners, LP fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results available on partnership’s website
Press ReleasesNextEra Energy Partners, LP fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results available on partnership’s website
20h ago
NEE
NEP
NextEra Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish
NEE
NextEra Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
NEE
More NEE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >